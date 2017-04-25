Putin, Abe to discuss joint activities on southern Kuril Islands

TOKYO, April 25. /TASS/. Issues related to the joint Russian-Japanese economic activities on the southern Kuril Islands will top the agenda of the upcoming talks between Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary, Yoshihide Suga, said on Tuesday.

"The negotiations are likely to focus on the joint economic activities on the four northern islands (that’s how Japan calls Russia’s southern Kuril Islands - TASS)," he noted. Suga added that the two countries’ leaders will discuss the situation on the Korean Peninsula and North Korea’s nuclear and missile program.

The Kremlin press service reported earlier in the day that Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on April 27. The two sides will discuss the implementation of the agreements reached during the Russian president’s visit to Japan on December 15-16, 2016. It is also planned to discuss the current state and prospects for political, economic and humanitarian cooperation between the two countries.