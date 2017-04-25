Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin, Abe to discuss joint activities on southern Kuril Islands

World
April 25, 12:24 UTC+3 TOKYO
Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on April 27
Share
1 pages in this article

TOKYO, April 25. /TASS/. Issues related to the joint Russian-Japanese economic activities on the southern Kuril Islands will top the agenda of the upcoming talks between Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary, Yoshihide Suga, said on Tuesday.

Read also
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe
Putin to hold talks with Shinzo Abe on April 27

"The negotiations are likely to focus on the joint economic activities on the four northern islands (that’s how Japan calls Russia’s southern Kuril Islands - TASS)," he noted. Suga added that the two countries’ leaders will discuss the situation on the Korean Peninsula and North Korea’s nuclear and missile program.

The Kremlin press service reported earlier in the day that Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on April 27. The two sides will discuss the implementation of the agreements reached during the Russian president’s visit to Japan on December 15-16, 2016. It is also planned to discuss the current state and prospects for political, economic and humanitarian cooperation between the two countries.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
5
French presidential hopefuls cast ballots in first round of election
6
Truck rams into crowd in downtown Stockholm
11
Russia mourns victims of St. Petersburg metro blast
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin advisor reveals 'cure for US aggression'
2
Russia, Serbia to boost military cooperation
3
Russia’s Caspian Flotilla warships take to sea in snap combat readiness check
4
EU rushes to defend Jehovah’s Witnesses banned by Russia’s Supreme Court
5
Putin, Abe to discuss joint activities on southern Kuril Islands
6
Russia sees no grounds for new US sanctions against Syria
7
Trump to organize foreign policy team in coming months, Lavrov says
TOP STORIES
Реклама