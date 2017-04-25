Back to Main page
Putin to hold talks with Shinzo Abe on April 27

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
April 25, 10:23 UTC+3
The Kremlin says the sides will discuss the implementation of the agreements reached during the Russian president’s visit to Japan on December 15-16, 2016
MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on April 27, the Kremlin press service said in a statement.

"The parties will discuss the implementation of the agreements reached during the Russian president’s visit to Japan on December 15-16, 2016," the statement reads.

Besides, the two leaders will also exchange views on the current state of bilateral relations and the prospects for political, economic and humanitarian cooperation.

 

Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
