Putin to hold talks with Shinzo Abe on April 27

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on April 27, the Kremlin press service said in a statement.

"The parties will discuss the implementation of the agreements reached during the Russian president’s visit to Japan on December 15-16, 2016," the statement reads.

Besides, the two leaders will also exchange views on the current state of bilateral relations and the prospects for political, economic and humanitarian cooperation.