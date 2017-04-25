Putin to hold talks with Shinzo Abe on April 27

FIFA Secretary General praises Russian authorities’ commitment to footballSport April 25, 10:14
MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on April 27, the Kremlin press service said in a statement.
"The parties will discuss the implementation of the agreements reached during the Russian president’s visit to Japan on December 15-16, 2016," the statement reads.
Besides, the two leaders will also exchange views on the current state of bilateral relations and the prospects for political, economic and humanitarian cooperation.