Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

French presidential candidate promises to build new anti-terror coalition

World
April 20, 13:21 UTC+3 PARIS
Francois Fillon calls for the creation of a global anti-terror coalition that would include Russia and Iran
Share
1 pages in this article
French presidential candidate Francois Fillon

French presidential candidate Francois Fillon

© EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

PARIS, April 20. /TASS/. The French presidential candidate of The Republicans, Francois Fillon, called for the creation of a global anti-terror coalition that would include Russia and Iran, French daily Le Figaro reported.

Read also

French presidential candidate points to right to self-determination regarding Crimea issue
Russian diplomat points out Moscow never endorsed any French candidate
Kremlin believes French presidential race won’t stall Normandy process on Ukraine
Poll puts Le Pen, Macron as frontrunners in first round of French presidential race

"The West cannot conquer Islamic totalitarianism alone. Abandoning the creation of a world anti-terrorism coalition that would include Russia, Iran and other countries would be a mistake," Fillon said.

As the candidate put it, "Germany’s attitude towards this issue is changing because it is under threat now." "We also can’t fight Islamists in Syria without support from the Syrian government and the army," the former prime minister emphasized. "The idea that the existence of Assad regime hinders cooperation with Russia and Iran leads nowhere."

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
6
Truck rams into crowd in downtown Stockholm
11
Russia mourns victims of St. Petersburg metro blast
12
Deadly blast strikes St. Petersburg's subway
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s Supreme Court to hold debates on Jehovah’s Witnesses case April 20
2
Russian Foreign Ministry says no steps taken to investigate chemical incident in Syria
3
Press review: The Hague draws line on Crimea and Kiev creates Islamist battalion
4
US decides not to intercept Russian bombers flying near Alaska
5
Russia is developing hypersonic weapon system
6
Armata tank field trials proceed on schedule
7
Russia-India drills to involve Army, Navy and Air Force for first time
TOP STORIES
Реклама