French presidential candidate promises to build new anti-terror coalition

PARIS, April 20. /TASS/. The French presidential candidate of The Republicans, Francois Fillon, called for the creation of a global anti-terror coalition that would include Russia and Iran, French daily Le Figaro reported.
"The West cannot conquer Islamic totalitarianism alone. Abandoning the creation of a world anti-terrorism coalition that would include Russia, Iran and other countries would be a mistake," Fillon said.
As the candidate put it, "Germany’s attitude towards this issue is changing because it is under threat now." "We also can’t fight Islamists in Syria without support from the Syrian government and the army," the former prime minister emphasized. "The idea that the existence of Assad regime hinders cooperation with Russia and Iran leads nowhere."