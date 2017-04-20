Back to Main page
French presidential candidate points to right to self-determination regarding Crimea issue

April 20, 9:50 UTC+3 PARIS
French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen
Le Pen: Decision on Crimea’s reunification with Russia was its residents' 'natural desire'

PARIS, April 20. /TASS/. It is important to remember the need to respect the right to self-determination when it comes to the Crimea issue, former French Prime Minister, presidential candidate Francois Fillon said in an interview with Le Figaro daily.

According to him, "there are two fundamental principles that need to be observed although they contradict each other - the respect for state borders and the right to self-determination." "No one will argue that from the historical, cultural and linguistic points of view Crimea is Russian. It is no use demanding that Russia leave Crimea because it is never going to happen," Fillon added.

He proposed that a conference under the United Nations auspices be convened to discuss the future of Crimea "so that a solution could be found."

Topics
Elections Crimea and Sevastopol
