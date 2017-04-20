French presidential candidate points to right to self-determination regarding Crimea issue

Russian Foreign Ministry says no steps taken to investigate chemical incident in SyriaRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 20, 11:04
Soyuz MS-04 launched to space station from Baikonur CosmodromeScience & Space April 20, 10:36
West does not want to investigate incident in Idlib, Russian diplomat saysRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 20, 8:28
Facebook works on technology to control computer with power of thoughtScience & Space April 20, 8:13
US decides not to intercept Russian bombers flying near AlaskaWorld April 20, 4:10
UN Security Council fails to condemn North Korea’s missile testWorld April 20, 2:51
RDIF and co-investors to announce plans on acquisition of 25% in Pulkovo Airport from VTBBusiness & Economy April 20, 2:45
Chemical weapons watchdog confirms sarin or similar agent used in Khan SheykhunWorld April 19, 21:38
Russian think tank dismisses questions about Kremlin's role in US electionsRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 19, 19:25
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
PARIS, April 20. /TASS/. It is important to remember the need to respect the right to self-determination when it comes to the Crimea issue, former French Prime Minister, presidential candidate Francois Fillon said in an interview with Le Figaro daily.
According to him, "there are two fundamental principles that need to be observed although they contradict each other - the respect for state borders and the right to self-determination." "No one will argue that from the historical, cultural and linguistic points of view Crimea is Russian. It is no use demanding that Russia leave Crimea because it is never going to happen," Fillon added.
He proposed that a conference under the United Nations auspices be convened to discuss the future of Crimea "so that a solution could be found."