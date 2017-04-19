Back to Main page
Russian diplomat points out Moscow never endorsed any French candidate

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
April 19, 17:22 UTC+3 MOSCOW
The French presidential elections will involve two rounds of voting held on April 23 and May 6
MOSCOW, April 19. /TASS/. Moscow has never supported any of the presidential candidates in France, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova said today.

"The Russian side has never endorsed any candidate at any elections," the diplomat noted. "This is not our style at all."

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson pointed out that foreign colleagues "have been actively endorsing other countries’ candidates before the elections, thus selecting stronger and weaker candidates." "This does not conform to international law, including the UN Charter and the principles of democratic elections," Zakharova emphasized. "It even goes as far as directly pressuring voters. That’s nothing more than meddling in internal affairs."

The French presidential elections will involve two rounds of voting held on April 23 and May 6.

"We expect this event (the first round - TASS) to be held in conformity with the law, allowing French citizens to elect their president," the diplomat said. "This is France’s internal affair and the choice of the French people that we respect."

As Zakharova put it, a new team and new priorities for Paris, including relations with Russia, will be formed after the elections.

