Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kremlin believes French presidential race won’t stall Normandy process on Ukraine

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
April 18, 14:06 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. Gratitude to French President Francois Hollande from the "Normandy Four" counterparts expressed in a telephone conversation between the four countries’ leaders does not mean that there will be a pause in the Ukrainian settlement until the end of the French presidential election, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

Read also
Putin, Merkel, Hollande, Poroshenko discuss situation in Ukraine

"This [gratitude to Hollande] just means that the four countries’ leaders will not be able to communicate in this format until the presidential election in France [scheduled for April 23 - TASS]," Peskov explained.

"Therefore, that was a good reason to thank him," he said when asked whether the Normandy process will stall during the French presidential election.

Normandy Four leaders - Russian President Vladimir Putin, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Francois Hollande and Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko - earlier held a telephone conversation, during which they discussed the Ukrainian settlement. According to the Kremlin press service, during the conversation "gratitude was expressed to the French president for his efforts within the ‘Normandy Four' and the hope that work in this format will continue after the French presidential election."

The voting in the first round of the presidential election in France will be held on April 23. Opinion polls show that founder of the En Marche! (On the Move) movement, Emmanuel Macron, and leader of the National Front political party, Marine Le Pen, are likely to make it to the second round due to be held on May 7.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Dmitry Peskov
Topics
Ukraine crisis Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Citizens of 18 countries can visit Russia’s Far East without visas
2
Russia to develop anti-drone shrapnel ammunition
3
Russian delegation travelling to Egypt to discuss Mistral equipment deal — source
4
Huge state-of-the-art Arctic military base open for viewing
5
Kremlin has no particular interest in UK’s snap parliamentary election
6
North Korean ambassador warns thermonuclear war may break out anytime
7
Putin congratulates Assad on 71st anniversary of Syria’s independence
TOP STORIES
Реклама