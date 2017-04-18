Putin, Merkel, Hollande, Poroshenko discuss situation in Ukraine

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has had a telephone conversation with Germany's Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Francois Hollande, and Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko on settling the armed civil conflict in eastern Ukraine, the presidential press service said.

"The Normandy Four leaders reaffirmed their commitment to the Minsk accords in the field of security and political aspects of peace settlement," the report said. "They welcomed the agreement on resumption of the Easter ceasefire that was reached on March 29 at a meeting of the Contact Group (for settling the conflict in Ukraine) and stressed the importance of its strict observance."

"The leaders called for stepping up the efforts to resolve the problem of prisoners along the all-for-all formula," the press service said.