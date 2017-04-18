Back to Main page
Top Chinese official to visit Russia on April 25-27

World
April 18, 13:01 UTC+3 BEIJING
The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson is confident that the visit will boost the further development of Russian-Chinese relations
BEIJING, April 18./TASS/. Director of the General Office of the Communist Party of China Li Zhanshu will visit Russia on April 25-27, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lu Kang announced today.

"Li Zhanshu will make an annual visit to Russia at the invitation of Presidential Administration Chief Anton Vaino, following the agreement reached by Russia and China in 2014. The parties will discuss Russian-Chinese relations, as previously agreed on by the countries' leaders," the diplomat noted.

Lu Kang is confident that the visit will galvanize the further development of Russian-Chinese relations.

