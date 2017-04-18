Russia, China agree to work on One Belt, One Road Initiative — Chinese diplomat

BEIJING, April 18. /TASS/. The involvement in the One Belt, One Road initiative can bring benefits to both Russia and other countries, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Tuesday answering a question from a TASS correspondent.

"Russia and Central Asian countries can benefit from their involvement in the process of the construction of One Belt, One Road," the minister said.

"In fact, China, Russia and Central Asian countries have made significant progress in implementing the One Belt, One Road Initiative. As for Russia and China, we, the leaders of our countries, have agreed on conjugating the EAEU and One Belt, One Road. "Our countries’ government agencies are actively promoting efforts to conjugate these initiatives," he added.

China "greets with fervor" the decision by Russian President Vladimir Putin to take part in the forum at the invitation of Xi Jinping, he added. "Vladimir Putin’s participation testifies to a high level of relations between our countries. We will organize a warm welcome," he emphasized.

Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to take part in the One Belt, One Road forum to be held in Beijing on May 14-15. Top officials from 28 countries are expected to take part in the forum dedicated to regional integration and cooperation between Asian countries.