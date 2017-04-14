Russian, Chinese foreign ministers discuss situation on Korean Peninsula, Syria

BRICS Bank may raise funds through ruble bondsBusiness & Economy April 14, 18:19
Russian senator calls for taking possibility of US attack on North Korea seriouslyRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 14, 17:42
Russian Baltic Fleet warships leave for North AtlanticMilitary & Defense April 14, 17:26
Catholics, Orthodox Christians are allies, not rivals — Russian metropolitanSociety & Culture April 14, 17:18
Le Pen: Decision on Crimea’s reunification with Russia was its residents' 'natural desire'World April 14, 17:12
Moscow calls for transparent investigation of Syria chemical incidentRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 14, 17:08
Yulia Samoilova to take part in 2018 Eurovision Song Contest — Russia’s Channel OneSociety & Culture April 14, 16:57
Iran’s President Rouhani runs for second termWorld April 14, 16:50
This week in photos: space comes down to Earth and world gears up for EasterSociety & Culture April 14, 16:43
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. Russian and Chinese Foreign Ministers, Sergey Lavrov and Wang Yi, discussed over the phone on Friday the situation on the Korean Peninsula and the Syrian settlement, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
"The two sides discussed the most pressing international issues, including the current state of affairs in the Syrian settlement and the situation on the Korean Peninsula along with the schedule of the upcoming bilateral contacts," the ministry said.
The situation on the Korean Peninsula deteriorated again at the beginning of last year when Pyongyang conducted a nuclear test and later launched a ballistic missile with an artificial Earth satellite. In September 2016, North Korea conducted another nuclear test and carried out more than 200 missile launches throughout the year. Such launches continued this year. After another similar test in early March the command of the US contingent in the Republic of Korea announced it had begun deploying the THAAD air defense systems in that country despite objections from Moscow and Beijing.
The US has stated on numerous occasions recently that it is considering all possible options with regard to North Korea. On April 9, it became known that the US Pacific Command had dispatched a strike group led by USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier towards the Korean Peninsula. However, according to Pentagon Chief James Mattis, the move did not stem from any specific reasons.
The US military fired 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at a military airfield in Syria’s Homs province overnight to April 7 on instructions issued by President Donald Trump. The strike came in response to what Washington believes was the Syrian government’s use of chemical weapons in the Idlib province. The US authorities asserted that the alleged chemical attack was launched from that airfield.
Russia’s Defense Ministry said that on April 4, the Syrian air force had delivered an airstrike on the eastern outskirts of Khan Sheikhoun to destroy militant facilities used to produce chemical bombs. These bombs were sent to Iraq and were also used in Aleppo. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow considers the US strike against an airbase in the Homs province an act of aggression against a sovereign nation.