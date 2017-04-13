Back to Main page
German top diplomat says talks with Russia crucial for resolving Syrian conflict

World
April 13, 18:35 UTC+3 BERLIN
Sigmar Gabriel says "there is no other way but to bring Russia back to the negotiating table, this is the only opportunity that we have"
German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel

German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel

© Maurizio Gambarini/dpa via AP

BERLIN, April 13. /TASS/. Russia and the United States should cooperate in the search for a political solution to the Syrian crisis, German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said in an interview with the Deutsche Welle broadcaster while in Pristina.

"There is no other way but to bring Russia back to the negotiating table, this is the only opportunity that we have," Gabriel said.

At the same time, he pointed out that the war in Syria was fought "through others." "For a long time, we have been witnessing a proxy conflict, particularly between Iran and Saudi Arabia," the German top diplomat added.

