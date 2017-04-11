Fillon says France needs to prevent conflict between Russia and US

Russian travel official comments on possible suspension of charter flights to TurkeyBusiness & Economy April 11, 15:33
Germany confirms detained Moroccan plotted terror attack near Russia’s embassy in BerlinWorld April 11, 15:07
Tillerson believes 'Assad's reign in Syria is coming to end'World April 11, 15:05
Russia to upgrade Iskander-M missile systemsMilitary & Defense April 11, 14:55
Russia to start deliveries of MiG-29 fighters to Egypt this yearMilitary & Defense April 11, 14:36
G7 has no consensus on sanctions against Russia over SyriaWorld April 11, 14:35
IAAF clears seven Russian track and field athletes for international eventsSport April 11, 14:33
EU gives no comment on Denmark’s intentiion to legally block Nord Stream-2Business & Economy April 11, 14:31
Russia sets record in terms of volunteers’ recruitment for FIFA 2017, 2018 CupsSport April 11, 14:25
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
PARIS, April 11. /TASS/. Paris will make every possible effort in order to prevent a conflict between the United States and Russia, former French Prime Minister and presidential candidate Francois Fillon said on Tuesday in an interview with the France 2 TV channel.
When asked what he would say if he were to meet with US President Donald Trump, Fillon answered that "in the first place, I would say that France will pursue an independent foreign policy aimed at avoiding wars and will make every possible effort in order to prevent an armed conflict between the United States and Russia."
Fillon added that "our common enemy is Islamic terrorism which has spread because of the United States’ mistakes, particularly as a result of the Iraq war.".