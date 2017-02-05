Austrian police release 20 out of 22 detained Chechens - agency

Russian Deputy PM says anti-Russian sanctions have had effect opposite to EU expectationsRussian Politics & Diplomacy February 05, 17:50
VIENNA, February 5. /TASS/. The Austrian police have released 20 out of 22 men of Chechen origin who were detained with weapons on them on Friday evening in Vienna, APA said on Sunday.
A case was opened against the 22 men on suspicion of involvement in a criminal gang. Twenty men were released on condition not to leave the city. Two are still in custody.
On February 3, Austrian police detained 22 men of Chechen origin in Vienna, in the district of Florisdorf. The men had arms on them. Police seized a handgun and a submachine gun with full magazine. One more handgun was found on Saturday after the area had been thoroughly examined. The Vienna police said the men were detained on suspicion of involvement in criminal showdown and excluded terrorist threat. Sixteen out of the 22 detained men enjoy asylum right in Austria.