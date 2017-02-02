Trump denies easing sanctions against Russia

WASHINGTON, February 2. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump on Thursday denied making any decisions to ease sanctions, including against Russia.

"I haven't eased anything," the president told reporters who were present at his meeting with Harley-Davidson staff.

Under a document headlined the General License No. 1, posted on Thursday by the Office of Foreign Assets Control of the US Treasury Department, "all transactions and activities" with participation of the Russian Federal Security Service, prohibited earlier by executive orders of the US President of April 1, 2015 and December 28, 2016, are authorized with certain exceptions.

At a briefing earlier in the day, White House press secretary Sean Spices dismissed lifting the sanctions, saying it was "a fairly common practice" for the Treasury Department "to go back and look at whether or not there needs to be specific carve-outs for different, either industries, or products and services that need to be going back and forth.".