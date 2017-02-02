Former FSB head says easing of US sanctions paves way for setting up anti-terror coalition

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. By easing sanctions against Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB), Washington paves the way to setting up an anti-terrorism coalition, member of the State Duma, former director of the Federal Security Service (FSB) Nikolai Kovalyov told TASS.

"This shows that actual joint work on establishing an anti-terrorism coalition is about to begin," Kovalyov said. "This is the first step on the way leading to cooperation in the war on terror."

"Without easing these sanctions it would have been impossible to take the next step," the lawmaker said. "These practical actions indicate that US President Donald Trump has been consistent," he stressed.

According to the General License No. 1 posted by the Office of Foreign Assets Control of the US Treasury Department on Thursday, the US authorities have eased sanctions against Russia’s FSB.

"All transactions and activities" involving the Russian Federal Security Service, prohibited earlier by executive orders of the US President, are authorized with certain exceptions, the document reads.