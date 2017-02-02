Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Former FSB head says easing of US sanctions paves way for setting up anti-terror coalition

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 02, 20:02 UTC+3
"This shows that actual joint work on establishing an anti-terrorism coalition is about to begin," former director of Russia's Federal Security Service said
Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. By easing sanctions against Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB), Washington paves the way to setting up an anti-terrorism coalition, member of the State Duma, former director of the Federal Security Service (FSB) Nikolai Kovalyov told TASS.

Read also
Federal Security Service headquarters
US eases sanctions against Russian Federal Security Service

"This shows that actual joint work on establishing an anti-terrorism coalition is about to begin," Kovalyov said. "This is the first step on the way leading to cooperation in the war on terror."

"Without easing these sanctions it would have been impossible to take the next step," the lawmaker said. "These practical actions indicate that US President Donald Trump has been consistent," he stressed. 

According to the General License No. 1 posted by the Office of Foreign Assets Control of the US Treasury Department on Thursday, the US authorities have eased sanctions against Russia’s FSB.

"All transactions and activities" involving the Russian Federal Security Service, prohibited earlier by executive orders of the US President, are authorized with certain exceptions, the document reads.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Sanctions
Companies
Federal Security Service
In other media
Реклама
Photo
9
Funeral ceremony for Russia's ambassador to Turkey
Russia's ambassador to Turkey, Andrey Karlov
7
Diplomat says murder of Russian ambassador to Turkey a 'loss for whole country'
6
Vladimir Putin's annual State of the Nation Address
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Former FSB head says easing of US sanctions paves way for setting up anti-terror coalition
2
US eases sanctions against Russian Federal Security Service
3
Trump denies easing sanctions against Russia
4
Russian army may start receiving 5th-generation T-50 fighter jets in 2018
5
Russian top diplomat: West recognizes that Poroshenko is behind current events in Donbass
6
Kiev court authorizes detention of former President Viktor Yanukovich
7
Putin: Kiev needs money, aggravates situation in Donbass to show itself off as victim
TOP STORIES
Реклама