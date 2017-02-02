White House denies easing sanctions on Russia, cites need for specific carve-outs

Voronezh plant to start producing systems for Federation spacecraft in 2017Science & Space February 02, 23:53
WASHINGTON, February 2. /TASS/. The United States did not ease sanctions against Russia, White House press secretary Sean Spices said at a briefing when asked to comment on a document issued by the US Treasury Department earlier which mentions Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB).
"We’re not easing," he said. "It’s a fairly common practice for the Treasury Department, after sanctions are put in place, to go back and look at whether or not there needs to be specific carve-outs for different, either industries, or products and services that need to be going back and forth," Spicer added referring further questions to the Treasury Department.
According to the General License No. 1 issued by the Office of Foreign Assets Control of the US Treasury Department on Thursday, "all transactions and activities" involving the Russian Federal Security Service, prohibited earlier by executive orders of the US President, are authorized with certain exceptions.