Serbia, Kosovo agree to continue high-level meetings — agency

BRUSSELS/BELGRADE, January 25. /TASS/. Belgrade and Pristina agreed to hold a series of high-level talks at the meeting in Brussels Tuesday, Serbia’s state news agency Tanjug quoted Serbian Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic as saying after the talks.

The talks brought together prime ministers Isa Mustafa of Kosovo and Aleksandar Vucic of Serbia and presidents Hashim Thaci of Kosovo and Tomislav Nikolic of Serbia. The talks were mediated by the EU foreign policy chief, Federica Mogherini.

"The meeting is over, the conversation was difficult," Vucic said after the talks.

"We agreed, with the EU support, to continue the talks, a series of dialogues at the highest level in the upcoming period. We agreed to make a pause and to try to either speak seriously or to remain silent," the agency quoted the Serbian prime minister as saying.

Vucic also told reporters that the sides agreed to continue the talks on Wednesday.

It was the first diplomatic meeting following the incident with the Belgrade-Kosovska Mitrovica passenger train, which was to proceed along this route for the first time over the past two decades in mid-January but had to return because of the provocations by Kosovo Albanians.

The incident provoked an exchange of hostile statements and moves. Kosovo Albanians started to install mines along the train’s route and deployed troops in the northern part of the city, where military presence is prohibited by agreements between Kosovo and Serbia. Belgrade retaliated by declaring its readiness to send in the army if the Serbian population is repressed.

Serbian Preisident Tomislav Nikolic and Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic later said the incident brought the region to the brink of war.