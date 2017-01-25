Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

EU-Serbia-Kosovo talks begin in Brussels - TV

World
January 25, 0:56 UTC+3 BRUSSELS
The talks, preceded by a series of bilateral meetings with the EU foreign policy chief, Federica Mogherini, are attended by the Serbian and Kosovan presidents and prime ministers
Share
1 pages in this article

BRUSSELS/BELGRADE, January 24. /TASS/. The top-level talks of Serbia and Kosovo, mediated by the European Union, began with a working dinner in Brussels on Tuesday, Serbia’s national RTS broadcaster said.

The talks, preceded by a series of bilateral meetings with the EU foreign policy chief, Federica Mogherini, are attended by the Serbian and Kosovan presidents and prime ministers.

Read also
Train decorated with letters reading 'Kosovo is Serbian' written in twenty languages departing from the Belgrade to Mitrovica, Kosovo
Lavrov says tensions in Balkans growing, standoff must be prevented

It is the first diplomatic meeting following the incident with the Belgrade-Kosovska Mitrovica passenger train, which was to proceed along this route for the first time over the past two decades during the weekend but had to return because of the provocations by Kosovo Albanians.

The incident provoked an exchange of hostile statements and moves. Kosovo Albanians started to install mines along the train’s route and deployed troops in the northern part of the city, where military presence is prohibited by agreements between Kosovo and Serbia. Belgrade retaliated by declaring its readiness to send in the army if the Serbian population is repressed.

Serbian Preisident Tomislav Nikolic and Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic later said the incident brought the region to the brink of war.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Aleppo's historical sights after Syrian civil war
12
America's first ladies: from Jackie Kennedy to Melania Trump
13
Presidential residences from around the globe
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Analyst believes China’s missiles near Russian borders targeted against US
2
China deploys intercontinental missiles near Russian border — media
3
EU-Serbia-Kosovo talks begin in Brussels - TV
4
Kremlin sees no threat in China's decision to deploy missiles near Russian border
5
Russian defense contractor prepares Buk-M3 antiaircraft missile systems for exports
6
Transnistria’s future should be determined by referendum — Moldovan leader
7
Russian bombers destroy Islamic State's arms depots in Deir ez-Zor
TOP STORIES
Реклама