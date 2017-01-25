EU-Serbia-Kosovo talks begin in Brussels - TV

Russia’s Shumakov center boasts record number of heart transplantations in 2016Society & Culture January 25, 0:48
EU-Moldova association deal may be scrapped if people say so — presidentWorld January 24, 23:10
NATO experts arrive in Moldova to assist in developing military strategyWorld January 24, 21:13
FIA F1 top management reshuffle unlikely to affect Russia’s Sochi GP — expertSport January 24, 20:42
Russia hopes for constructive work with Trump's administration at G20Business & Economy January 24, 20:29
Everything you need to know about Oscars 2017 nominationsSociety & Culture January 24, 19:57
Konchalovsky glad his film Paradise is absent from list of Oscar nomineesSociety & Culture January 24, 18:55
Russian meteorology service reports 2016 is record warm year in ArcticBusiness & Economy January 24, 18:22
Russian chief negotiator comments on outcome of Syria peace talks in AstanaRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 24, 18:11
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
BRUSSELS/BELGRADE, January 24. /TASS/. The top-level talks of Serbia and Kosovo, mediated by the European Union, began with a working dinner in Brussels on Tuesday, Serbia’s national RTS broadcaster said.
The talks, preceded by a series of bilateral meetings with the EU foreign policy chief, Federica Mogherini, are attended by the Serbian and Kosovan presidents and prime ministers.
It is the first diplomatic meeting following the incident with the Belgrade-Kosovska Mitrovica passenger train, which was to proceed along this route for the first time over the past two decades during the weekend but had to return because of the provocations by Kosovo Albanians.
The incident provoked an exchange of hostile statements and moves. Kosovo Albanians started to install mines along the train’s route and deployed troops in the northern part of the city, where military presence is prohibited by agreements between Kosovo and Serbia. Belgrade retaliated by declaring its readiness to send in the army if the Serbian population is repressed.
Serbian Preisident Tomislav Nikolic and Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic later said the incident brought the region to the brink of war.