Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Astana talks may continue on Wednesday, Syrian opposition says

World
January 24, 9:14 UTC+3
"If the countries-guarantors say that they need more time, one more day, we will agree," opposition delegation spokesman Osama Abu Zeid said
Share
1 pages in this article
©  Ilzat Safargaliyev/TASS

ASTANA, January 24. /TASS/. The talks on the Syrian settlement in the Kazakh capital Astana may continue on Wednesday, opposition delegation spokesman Osama Abu Zeid said.

"If the countries-guarantors say that they need more time, one more day, we will agree," he said. "We have not come here for just two days, we have a goal that needs to be reached."

"We are sure that the hosting side, Russia and Turkey are working for the success of the meeting," Abu Zeid said, although noting that there have been some violations of the ceasefire regime.

Read also
Moscow hopes Astana talks to improve situation in Syria

 Abu Zeid also said that the Syrian opposition expects the countries-guarantors - Russia, Iran and Turkey - to agree on an official communique of the Astana meeting.

"We do not comment on a draft document, we are waiting for a text of the official final statement," he said. "We have not received any draft. There is a lot of talk about this draft, but it was not handed over to us, the rebels, and we are not discussing it."

Abu Zeid said Russia, Turkey and Kazakhstan are working to achieve success at the meeting. "Yesterday we met with the representatives of Russia, Turkey and Special Envoy Staffan de Mistura and discussed the ceasefire violations."

The talks in Astana involving delegations of the Syrian government and the opposition, Russia, Turkey, Iran, UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura and US Ambassador to Kazakhstan George Krol acting as an observer entered their second day on Tuesday.

The participants plan to finalize a document, consolidating the ceasefire and confirming the determination of the sides towards settling the Syrian crisis.

Read also

Syria peace talks in Astana enter second day
Russia’s chief negotiator: Astana format gives hope for new level in negotiating process
Astana talks draft communique: Russia, Turkey, Iran to fight against IS, al-Nusra together
Russian diplomat believes Astana meeting on Syria to strengthen ceasefire regime
Assad reveals main purpose of Astana meeting on Syria

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
America's first ladies: from Jackie Kennedy to Melania Trump
13
Presidential residences from around the globe
9
At least 30 firefighters feared dead as burning building collapses in Iran — media
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
China deploys intercontinental missiles near Russian border — media
2
Syrian opposition says no plans to sign Astana meeting communique
3
Printing house in Kiev releases map of Ukraine leaving out Crimea
4
Russia’s new active protection system to shield T-72, T-90 tanks from US TOW missiles
5
Pentagon denies sharing information with Russia on Syrian terrorist targets
6
Visa-free travel between Russia and South Africa not yet in force — embassy
7
Russia, China implement military contracts worth $3bln in 2016
TOP STORIES
Реклама