Astana talks may continue on Wednesday, Syrian opposition says

ASTANA, January 24. /TASS/. The talks on the Syrian settlement in the Kazakh capital Astana may continue on Wednesday, opposition delegation spokesman Osama Abu Zeid said.

"If the countries-guarantors say that they need more time, one more day, we will agree," he said. "We have not come here for just two days, we have a goal that needs to be reached."

"We are sure that the hosting side, Russia and Turkey are working for the success of the meeting," Abu Zeid said, although noting that there have been some violations of the ceasefire regime.

Abu Zeid also said that the Syrian opposition expects the countries-guarantors - Russia, Iran and Turkey - to agree on an official communique of the Astana meeting.

"We do not comment on a draft document, we are waiting for a text of the official final statement," he said. "We have not received any draft. There is a lot of talk about this draft, but it was not handed over to us, the rebels, and we are not discussing it."

Abu Zeid said Russia, Turkey and Kazakhstan are working to achieve success at the meeting. "Yesterday we met with the representatives of Russia, Turkey and Special Envoy Staffan de Mistura and discussed the ceasefire violations."

The talks in Astana involving delegations of the Syrian government and the opposition, Russia, Turkey, Iran, UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura and US Ambassador to Kazakhstan George Krol acting as an observer entered their second day on Tuesday.

The participants plan to finalize a document, consolidating the ceasefire and confirming the determination of the sides towards settling the Syrian crisis.