Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Moscow hopes Astana talks to improve situation in Syria

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 13, 10:35 UTC+3
Russia expects important decisions, which will help consolidate the cessation of hostilities, reduce the level of violence in the country and improve the humanitarian situation
1 pages in this article
© Russian Defense Ministry/TASS

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. Russia expects important decisions on consolidating the ceasefire in Syria and improving the humanitarian situation to be made at the talks between the Syrian government and the opposition in the capital of Kazakhstan, Astana, Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Middle East and North Africa Department, Sergey Vershinin, said on Friday following meeting with Special Envoy of the Chinese Government on Syrian Issue, Xie Xiaoyan.

Read also
Assad’s future should be discussed at Syria talks in Astana - German Foreign Ministry

"When the talks in Astana begin, we can expect very important decisions, which will help consolidate the cessation of hostilities, reduce the level of violence in the country and improve the humanitarian situation," he said.

"That will create conditions for the broader political process and a broad political dialogue between the Syrians so that they can determine their future," Vershinin added.

"The situation in Syria is going through a very important and sensitive stage," Vershinin said after the meeting. "Today’s consultations made it possible for us to exchange views on further steps to implement the cessation of hostilities and relaunch the political process in Syria."

"I briefed our Chinese friends in detail on Russia’s efforts to arrange the meeting in Astana, which will be an important step in our efforts to consolidate the ceasefire and support the relaunching of the political process in Geneva," Vershinin added.

Xie Xiaoyan too described the talks in Moscow as very useful. "We had a very useful discussion today, we discussed the whole range of issues. China and Russia should have an opportunity to discuss and coordinate their efforts on Syria," he said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Topics
Foreign policy Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
9
Funeral ceremony for Russia's ambassador to Turkey
Russia's ambassador to Turkey, Andrey Karlov
7
Diplomat says murder of Russian ambassador to Turkey a 'loss for whole country'
6
Vladimir Putin's annual State of the Nation Address
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia, Turkey, Iran hold consultations on Syria in Moscow
2
Moscow unsatisfied with ICAO reply to query on Ukraine’s firing practice near Crimea
3
Protest action against handover of iconic cathedral to Church held in St Petersburg
4
Accounts Chamber chairwoman: Russian economy is still dependent on oil
5
S-400 air defense missile regiment to assume combat duty in Crimea
6
Russia’s Western Military District to get four S-400 missile systems this year
7
Transport Ministry: Resumption of Russia-Egypt air service is 'matter of near future'
TOP STORIES
Реклама