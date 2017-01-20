Six survivors found in hotel hit by avalanche in Italy — media

ROME, January 20. /TASS/. Six people have been found alive under the snow and rubble at the Rigopiano hotel in Italy’s region of Abruzzo, which was hit by a massive avalanche, the Italian ANSA news agency reports.

However, Italy’s authorities have not yet confirmed this information.

The search and rescue operation at the disaster site lasted the whole night. A total of 30 people were at the hotel when it was hit by an avalanche.

The death of two people has been officially confirmed so far, their bodies were recovered on Thursday.