Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Up to 30 feared dead as avalanche hits Italian hotel — media

World
January 19, 11:20 UTC+3
The mountainous region of Central Italy was hit by four earthquakes on Wednesday and further tremors were reported overnight
Share
1 pages in this article
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider.galleryTable_925949.stepNow *12 +1}} - 6 из {{$root.cfg.modules.slider.gallery_925949.sliderLength-1}}
© EPA/ITALIAN FIRE DEPARTMENT
© Italian Finance Police via AP
© EPA/MATTEO GUIDELLI/ITALIAN MOUNTAIN RESCUE
© EPA/ITALIAN MOUNTAIN RESCUE
© EPA/ITALIAN MOUNTAIN RESCUE
© EPA/ITALIAN MOUNTAIN RESCUE
Editors choice
At least 30 firefighters feared dead as burning building collapses in Iran — media January 19, 13:41
Russian Orthodox priest conducts a service on Epiphany at a hole in the form of Orthodox Cross at a pond in Tyarlevo village outside St.Petersburg, Russia
Nearly two million Russians take icy dunk to celebrate Epiphany Holiday January 19, 13:03
Miss Universe candidates Jaime-Lee Faulkner from Great Britain, Virginia Argueta from Guatemala and Erika Creque from British Virgin Islands visiting Hispanic colonial city of Vigan, Philippines
Stunning Miss Universe 2017 candidates January 18, 11:46
The first Kamaz truck launching ceremony, 1976
Record-breaking KAMAZ trucks January 17, 15:37
Russian, French scientists study permafrost lakes in Arctic January 16, 18:09
A funeral ceremony for Russia's chief military conductor, Lieutenant General Valery Khalilov
Hundreds of mourners pay last respects to Aleksandrov Ensemble's conductor January 16, 17:08
1
...
{{item.num+1}}
...
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider['gallery_925949'].sliderLength - 1}}
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider['gallery_925949'].sliderLength - 1}}
+
© EPA/ITALIAN FIRE DEPARTMENT
© Italian Finance Police via AP
© EPA/MATTEO GUIDELLI/ITALIAN MOUNTAIN RESCUE
© EPA/ITALIAN MOUNTAIN RESCUE
© EPA/ITALIAN MOUNTAIN RESCUE
© EPA/ITALIAN MOUNTAIN RESCUE

ROME, January 19. /TASS/. Up to 30 people may have been killed after a hotel in central Italy was buried by an avalanche, the ANSA news agency reported on Thursday.

Many bodies have been found at the scene of the tragedy, said Antonio Crocetta, the head of a group of rescuers told the agency. No exact number of bodies discovered by the rescuers has been revealed.

There were no Russian tourists inside the hotel, the press service of the Russian Tourism Agency (Rostourism) said. "This is a mini hotel, it is not very popular among the Russians," a spokesperson said.

The avalanche, apparently triggered by an earthquake, struck central Italy on Wednesday evening. The situation in the region is complicated by bad weather as the mountainous areas of the Central Apennines have been hit by heavy snow over the past days.

The rescuers spent several hours to reach the hotel. The helicopters of the rescue services are trying to land near the building.

The meteorologists had warned about the avalanche threat, including in the neighboring Marche region.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
9
At least 30 firefighters feared dead as burning building collapses in Iran — media
6
Up to 30 feared dead as avalanche hits Italian hotel — media
10
Death toll in cargo plane crash in Kyrgyzstan grows to 37
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia is developing advanced hypersonic weapons — ministry
2
Russian arms foundry mints one-kilo silver ‘In Trump We Trust’ commemorative coin
3
Russia’s new active protection system to shield T-72, T-90 tanks from US TOW missiles
4
Russia records six ceasefire violations in Syria in 24 hours, Turkey records 12
5
Russian Navy plans to modernize five big antisubmarine ships
6
Former USSR leader receives Lithuanian court’s summons as witness in case over 1991 events
7
Upgraded Night Hunter's weapon systems to surpass all foreign counterparts — designer
TOP STORIES
Реклама