North Korea builds two road-mobile intercontinental ballistic missiles — Yonhap

SEOUL, January 19. /TASS/. North Korea has probably built two road-mobile intercontinental ballistic missiles (IBCM), South Korea’s Yonhap news agency said on Thursday, citing military and diplomatic sources from South Korea and the United States.

"North Korea has probably built two missiles presumed to be intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) and placed them on mobile launchers for test-firing in the near future," Yonhap said, noting the missiles could be test-fired in the near future to send a message to US President-elect Donald Trump.

In his New Year’s address, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said that the country was in the "final stage" of preparations for ICBM test firing.