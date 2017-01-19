Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

North Korea builds two road-mobile intercontinental ballistic missiles — Yonhap

World
January 19, 8:50 UTC+3
In his New Year’s address, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said that the country was in the "final stage" of preparations for ICBM test firing
Share
1 pages in this article
© EPA/KCNA

Read also
North Korea says it can control destructive power of hydrogen bomb

SEOUL, January 19. /TASS/. North Korea has probably built two road-mobile intercontinental ballistic missiles (IBCM), South Korea’s Yonhap news agency said on Thursday, citing military and diplomatic sources from South Korea and the United States.

"North Korea has probably built two missiles presumed to be intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) and placed them on mobile launchers for test-firing in the near future," Yonhap said, noting the missiles could be test-fired in the near future to send a message to US President-elect Donald Trump.

In his New Year’s address, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said that the country was in the "final stage" of preparations for ICBM test firing.

Read also

Moscow condemns North Korean nuclear tests, but another round of sanctions will not help
North Korea fires short-range missile into Sea of Japan
Trump says North Korea will not develop nuclear weapon capable of reaching United States
North Korea rejects NATO's demands to stop nuclear missile program
Russian expert says North Korea has effective means of delivering nuclear weapons

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Situation on the Korean Peninsula
In other media
Реклама
Photo
9
At least 30 firefighters feared dead as burning building collapses in Iran — media
6
Up to 30 feared dead as avalanche hits Italian hotel — media
10
Death toll in cargo plane crash in Kyrgyzstan grows to 37
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia is developing advanced hypersonic weapons — ministry
2
Russian arms foundry mints one-kilo silver ‘In Trump We Trust’ commemorative coin
3
Russia’s new active protection system to shield T-72, T-90 tanks from US TOW missiles
4
Russia records six ceasefire violations in Syria in 24 hours, Turkey records 12
5
Russian Navy plans to modernize five big antisubmarine ships
6
Former USSR leader receives Lithuanian court’s summons as witness in case over 1991 events
7
Upgraded Night Hunter's weapon systems to surpass all foreign counterparts — designer
TOP STORIES
Реклама