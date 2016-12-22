Back to Main page
North Korea rejects NATO's demands to stop nuclear missile program

World
December 22, 8:27 UTC+3 PYONGYANG
Korea Central News Agency said that it was confusing why NATO, "the official function of which is to ensure security in the North Atlantic, meddles into affairs of the Korean Peninsula"
1 pages in this article
© EPA/KCNA

PYONGYANG, December 22. /TASS/. North Korea has rejected NATO's demand that Pyongyang stops its nuclear missile program, Korea Central News Agency (KCNA) said on Thursday.

KCNA said that it is confusing why NATO, "the official function of which is to ensure security in the North Atlantic, meddles into affairs of the Korean Peninsula."

By putting forward its demands, "NATO proved that this military-politicial bloc turned into a puppet of the United States," the agency added. Moreover, "it plays into the hands of the South Korean regime of Park Geun-hye which is living its last days," KCNA said.

Accusing NATO strategists of complete incompetence in the affairs on the Korean Peninsula, the agency noted that "this organization now plays the role of the instrument that undermines international peace and security."

