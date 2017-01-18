Obama commutes sentence to Wikileaks leaker Manning

WASHINGTON, January 18./TASS/. US President Barack Obama has commuted the sentence of Wikileaks leaker Chelsea Manning, who will walk free on May 17, the press service of the White House said.

Initially Manning, 29, was sentenced to 35 years in prison. After being sentenced, the leaker, formerly named Bradley, said he wanted to live as a woman, and took the name Chelsea.

The authorities approved hormone therapy.

Manning appealed to President Barack Obama for mitigation of the sentence in November 2016. The sentence was passed on August 21, 2013.