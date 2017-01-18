Back to Main page
Snowden thanks Obama for commuting sentence of jailed army leaker Manning

World
January 18, 8:00 UTC+3 WASHINGTON
Manning appealed to President Barack Obama for mitigation of the sentence in November 2016
© EPA/CHRISTIAN CHARISIUS

WASHINGTON, January 18./TASS/. Former NSA contractor Edward Snowden has thanked US President Obama for the decision to commute the sentence of Bradley (Chelsea) Manning, jailed for leaking data to WikiLeaks.

On Tuesday, the press service of the White House said the US president commuted the sentence of Manning, 29, who will walk free on May 17.

Manning, a former intelligence analyst, was arrested in Kuwait in May 2010.

Initially Manning was sentenced to 35 years in prison for passing hundreds of thousands of classified military documents to WikiLeaks. After being sentenced, the leaker, formerly named Bradley, said he wanted to live as a woman, and took the name Chelsea. The authorities approved hormone therapy.

Manning appealed to President Barack Obama for mitigation of the sentence in November 2016. The sentence was passed on August 21, 2013.

Show more
Persons
Barack Obama Edward Snowden
In other media
