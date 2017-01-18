Snowden thanks Obama for commuting sentence of jailed army leaker Manning

Ministry reports US spy agencies' latest attempt to recruit Russian worker was on Jan 14Russian Politics & Diplomacy January 18, 21:57
Austria’s president-elect says he is ready to maintain good relations with RussiaWorld January 18, 21:50
Putin briefs Merkel, Hollande on steps to implement Syrian ceasefireRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 18, 20:39
Putin, Merkel, Hollande agree to give fresh impetus to Normandy Four activitiesRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 18, 20:26
Russian Eurobonds may be floated in spring 2017 — finance ministerBusiness & Economy January 18, 19:48
Russia, Turkey report 14 ceasefire breaches in Syria per dayWorld January 18, 19:17
Analyst believes removal of sanctions can be political bargaining chip with RussiaRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 18, 18:45
Arctic Forum’s task is to change perception of region as source of raw material — officialBusiness & Economy January 18, 18:28
OPEC revises Russia’s oil production outlook downward by 110,000 bpd in 2017Business & Economy January 18, 18:20
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
WASHINGTON, January 18./TASS/. Former NSA contractor Edward Snowden has thanked US President Obama for the decision to commute the sentence of Bradley (Chelsea) Manning, jailed for leaking data to WikiLeaks.
Let it be said here in earnest, with good heart: Thanks, Obama. https://t.co/IeumTasRNN— Edward Snowden (@Snowden) 17 January 2017
On Tuesday, the press service of the White House said the US president commuted the sentence of Manning, 29, who will walk free on May 17.
Manning, a former intelligence analyst, was arrested in Kuwait in May 2010.
Initially Manning was sentenced to 35 years in prison for passing hundreds of thousands of classified military documents to WikiLeaks. After being sentenced, the leaker, formerly named Bradley, said he wanted to live as a woman, and took the name Chelsea. The authorities approved hormone therapy.
Manning appealed to President Barack Obama for mitigation of the sentence in November 2016. The sentence was passed on August 21, 2013.