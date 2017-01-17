Russian reconciliation center reports over 1,130 Syrian settlements join ceasefire

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. A total of 19 ceasefire violations were reported in Syria in the past day, including six - by Russian officers and 13 - by their Turkish partners, the Russian center for reconciliation of the warring parties in Syria said in its regular daily bulletin posted on the Russian defense ministry’s official website on Tuesday.

"During the day, Russian officials in the Russian-Turkish joint commission set up to monitor ceasefire violations in Syria reported six violations, including three - in the province of Hama, and three - in the province of Latakia," the Russian center said.

Turkish officials reported 13 ceasefire violations, including six - in the province of Damascus, one - in the province of Aleppo, two - in the province of Idlib, two - in the province of Hama, one - in the province of Daraa, and one - in the province of Homs. "

"After a probe into these reports, Russian officers confirmed two ceasefire violations. The rest fins no confirmation," the center said.

Apart from that, efforts were continued to easy the humanitarian situation in the country. Thus, seven humanitarian actions were carried out during the day. About 4.4 tonnes of humanitarian cargoes, primarily food products, medicines, clothes and school kits, were distributed among civilians in Aleppo, including at a school in the Sheikh Maksoud neighborhood. "As many as 500 school rucksacks with stationaries and toys were handed over to children at the Suleiman school in Homs’ Al-Zahra district," the bulletin said.

Over 1,130 Syrian settlements join ceasefire

More than 1,130 Syrian settlements have joined the regime of cessation of hostilities, commander of the Russian force in that country, Andrei Kartapolov, said on Tuesday.

"Thanks to our officers, as many as 1,134 populated localities throughout Syria have joined the regime of cessation of hostilities. Efforts are being taken to offer humanitarian assistance to the population and resume peaceful life in territories liberated from militants as soon as possible," he said.

On Monday, the Russian center for reconciliation of the warring parties in Syria reported that 1,129 settlements had joined the ceasefire regime.

"Specialists from the Russian armed forces’ international anti-mine center continue demining operations in Aleppo. As of now, more than 24,000 various explosive objects have been neutralized and an area of more than 1,600 hectares has been cleared of mines. It has made it possible for thousands of civilians to return to their homes," Kartapolov said.

Currently, Russia has an aviation group based at the Hmeymim aerodrome and a naval logistics center with a marine at the port of Tartus.

The nationwide ceasefire came into force across Syria at midnight on December 30, 2016 under the agreement on a complex solution to the Syria crisis. Syrian government forces and groups of armed opposition with an overall strength of more than 60,000 have joined the agreement. Russia and Turkey act as the ceasefire guarantors. Ceasefire does not cover terrorist groups, such as Islamic State.

The Russian Defense Ministry declared the establishment of the reconciliation center on February 23. It is headquartered at the Hmeimim air base, Latakia province. The center was set up in line with agreements reached by Russia and the United States to facilitate the negotiations between the Syrian government and opposition and to organize humanitarian deliveries.