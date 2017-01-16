Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Six more settlements join Syria ceasefire regime — Defense Ministry

World
January 16, 19:22 UTC+3 MOSCOW
The number of populated localities that have joined the reconciliation process has reached 1,129
1 pages in this article
© EPA/RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY PRESS SERVICE

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. Six more settlements in Syria have joined the ceasefire regime in the past 24 hours, the Russian center for reconciliation of the warring parties in Syria said in its regular daily bulletin posted on the Russian defense ministry’s official website on Monday.

"During the day, six agreements on joining the regime of cessation of hostilities were signed with the settlements of Addalia (Ad Dali central) Addalia (Ad-Dali eastern) and Addalia (Ad-Dali western) in the province of Latakia, as well as Hnefes-al-Dause, Taibet-al-Turki and Tel-Al-Jabid in Hama province," the center said.

Read also

Russian medical workers, lawmakers to visit Syria in months
Syrian army must take neutral stance when country’s future is determined — opposition
Moscow hopes Astana talks to improve situation in Syria
Russian Foreign Ministry marks progress in Syria
First group of six Sukhoi-24 bombers back to Russia from Syria — Defense Ministry
Syrian army discovers chemical substances belonging to terrorists in Aleppo — agency

Thus, the number of populated localities that have joined the reconciliation process has reached 1,129.

"Talks on joining the regime of cessation of hostilities were continued with field commanders of armed opposition groups in the provinces of Homs, Hama, Aleppo and al-Quneitra," the Russian center said.

According to the bulletin, 104 armed units that have stopped warfare in Syria as of Monday.

The nationwide ceasefire came into force across Syria at midnight on December 30, 2016 under the agreement on a complex solution to the Syria crisis. Syrian government forces and groups of armed opposition with an overall strength of more than 60,000 have joined the agreement. Russia and Turkey act as the ceasefire guarantors. Ceasefire does not cover terrorist groups, such as Islamic State.

The Russian Defense Ministry declared the establishment of the reconciliation center on February 23. It is headquartered at the Hmeimim air base, Latakia province. The center was set up in line with agreements reached by Russia and the United States to facilitate the negotiations between the Syrian government and opposition and to organize humanitarian deliveries.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Death toll in cargo plane crash in Kyrgyzstan grows to 37
10
Liberated Aleppo in pictures
8
Ankara holds ceremony to bid farewell to assassinated Russian ambassador
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Moscow interested in talks on nuclear weapons with US without tying them to sanctions
2
Foreign Ministry: Washington initiating new arms race in Europe
3
Russia’s top court to announce decision on Yukos case on January 19
4
Yukos lawyers should submit appeal on the merits before end of January — court
5
IMF upgrades outlook for Russia’s GDP in 2016
6
IMF expects oil prices to grow by almost 20% in 2017
7
Figure skating pairs competition excluded from schedule of 2017 Winter Universiade
TOP STORIES
Реклама