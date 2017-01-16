Six more settlements join Syria ceasefire regime — Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. Six more settlements in Syria have joined the ceasefire regime in the past 24 hours, the Russian center for reconciliation of the warring parties in Syria said in its regular daily bulletin posted on the Russian defense ministry’s official website on Monday.

"During the day, six agreements on joining the regime of cessation of hostilities were signed with the settlements of Addalia (Ad Dali central) Addalia (Ad-Dali eastern) and Addalia (Ad-Dali western) in the province of Latakia, as well as Hnefes-al-Dause, Taibet-al-Turki and Tel-Al-Jabid in Hama province," the center said.

Thus, the number of populated localities that have joined the reconciliation process has reached 1,129.

"Talks on joining the regime of cessation of hostilities were continued with field commanders of armed opposition groups in the provinces of Homs, Hama, Aleppo and al-Quneitra," the Russian center said.

According to the bulletin, 104 armed units that have stopped warfare in Syria as of Monday.

The nationwide ceasefire came into force across Syria at midnight on December 30, 2016 under the agreement on a complex solution to the Syria crisis. Syrian government forces and groups of armed opposition with an overall strength of more than 60,000 have joined the agreement. Russia and Turkey act as the ceasefire guarantors. Ceasefire does not cover terrorist groups, such as Islamic State.

The Russian Defense Ministry declared the establishment of the reconciliation center on February 23. It is headquartered at the Hmeimim air base, Latakia province. The center was set up in line with agreements reached by Russia and the United States to facilitate the negotiations between the Syrian government and opposition and to organize humanitarian deliveries.