Russian top diplomat urges West to avoid disrupting ceasefire in Syria

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 17, 13:48 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Moscow calls on the West to avoid disrupting the Syrian ceasefire only to spite others
© Russian Defense Ministry/TASS

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. Moscow calls on the West to avoid disrupting the Syrian ceasefire only to spite others, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during his annual press conference.

"Those European countries that have been cajoling the so-called High Negotiations Committee, are now facing impasse, while Russia and Turkey have brokered ceasefire agreements between Syrian government troops and the armed opposition," Lavrov said. "These agreements have been approved by the UN Security Council, they need to be fulfilled."

Moscow hopes that "western countries which have been feeling unwanted, will not try to disrupt the ceasefire only to spite others," the Russian top diplomat stated.

"We have received reports saying that such attempts may be made but we hope that common sense will prevail rather than the wish to take revenge," the minister said.

Foreign policy Syrian conflict
