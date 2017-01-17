Russian top diplomat urges West to avoid disrupting ceasefire in Syria

Putin accuses outgoing US administration of attempting to undermine Trump’s legitimacyRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 17, 16:35
Defense Ministry launches large-scale upgrade of practice ranges in west RussiaMilitary & Defense January 17, 16:16
BMW to resume premium car deliveries to RussiaBusiness & Economy January 17, 15:48
Russia to appeal ECHR decision on illegitimacy of Dima Yakovlev lawRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 17, 15:40
Record-breaking KAMAZ trucksBusiness & Economy January 17, 15:37
Russian PM says up to $1.8 bln to be earmarked to prop up economy in 2017Business & Economy January 17, 15:35
Lavrov says tensions in Balkans growing, standoff must be preventedRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 17, 15:16
Russian top diplomat: Moscow denies worship of Western liberal valuesRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 17, 15:04
Russia to replace carrier rocket engines after Progress cargo spacecraft crashScience & Space January 17, 14:59
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. Moscow calls on the West to avoid disrupting the Syrian ceasefire only to spite others, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during his annual press conference.
"Those European countries that have been cajoling the so-called High Negotiations Committee, are now facing impasse, while Russia and Turkey have brokered ceasefire agreements between Syrian government troops and the armed opposition," Lavrov said. "These agreements have been approved by the UN Security Council, they need to be fulfilled."
Moscow hopes that "western countries which have been feeling unwanted, will not try to disrupt the ceasefire only to spite others," the Russian top diplomat stated.
"We have received reports saying that such attempts may be made but we hope that common sense will prevail rather than the wish to take revenge," the minister said.