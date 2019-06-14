Russian Politics & Diplomacy
UK believes US assessment on Iran's involvement in attack on tankers — foreign secretary

World
June 14, 5:46 UTC+3 LONDON

UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said that the attacks on the two tankers in the Gulf of Oman are "deeply worrying and come at a time of already huge tension"

LONDON, June 14. /TASS/. UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt has said that London believes the assesment of the US Department of State that Iran is responsible for the Thursday attack on the two tankers in the Gulf of Oman.

Read also

Iran categorically rejects US accusations over attacks on tankers — media

"This is deeply worrying and comes at a time of already huge tension. I have been in contact with [US Secretary of State Michael] Pompeo and, while we will be making our own assesment soberly and carefully, our starting point is obviously to believe US allies," BBC quoted Hunt as saying.

"We are taking this extremely seriously and my message to Iran is that if they have been involved it is a deeply unwise escalation which poses a real danger to the prospects of peace and stability in the region," he added.

Two tankers caught fire in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday after a torpedo attack. The crews, with Russian nationals among their members, were evacuated by the Iranian rescue services and taken to the port of Jask.

The Kokuka Courageous tanker, registered in Panama and owned by a Japanese transport company, was carrying methanol from Saudi Arabia to Singapore. The Marshall Islands-flagged Front Altair vessel, owned by Norway's Frontline, was sailing from the United Arab Emirates to Taiwan with petrochemical feedstock.

