Iran categorically rejects US accusations over attacks on tankers — media

World
June 14, 4:29 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Two tankers caught fire in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday after a torpedo attack

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. Iran categorically rejects US accusations over Thursday's attacks on two tankers in the Gulf of Oman, Reuters reported on Friday citing Iran's mission to the United Nations.

US dispatches USS Mason to Gulf of Oman after attack on tankers

"Iran categorcially rejects the US unfounded claim with regard to June 13 oil tanker incidents and condemns it in the strongest possible terms," the Iranian mission said in a statement.

Two tankers caught fire in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday after a torpedo attack. The crews, with Russian nationals among their members, were evacuated by the Iranian rescue services and taken to the port of Jask.

The Kokuka Courageous tanker, registered in Panama and owned by a Japanese transport company, was carrying methanol from Saudi Arabia to Singapore. The Marshall Islands-flagged Front Altair vessel, owned by Norway's Frontline, was sailing from the United Arab Emirates to Taiwan with petrochemical feedstock.

