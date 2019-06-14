Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

US dispatches USS Mason to Gulf of Oman after attack on tankers

World
June 14, 3:11 UTC+3 WASHINGTON

Guided missile destroyer USS Mason will join the destroyer USS Bainbridge near one of the attacked tankers in the Gulf of Oman

Share
1 pages in this article
© EPA-EFE/IRIB NEWS HANDOUT

WASHINGTON, June 14. /TASS/. The United States have dispatched USS Mason to the Gulf of Oman after an attack on two tankers, spokesman for the US Central Command (CENTCOM) Lietenant Colonel Earl Brown said on Thursday.

Read also

UN Security Council to hold consultations on situation in Gulf of Oman

Guided missile destroyer USS Mason will join the destroyer USS Bainbridge near one of the attacked tankers in the Gulf of Oman, Brown said.

"We have no interest in engaging in a new conflict in the Middle East. We will defend our interests, but a war with Iran is not in our strategic interest, nor in the best interest of the international community," CENTCOM noted.

Two tankers caught fire in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday after a torpedo attack. The crews, with Russian nationals among their members, were evacuated by the Iranian rescue services and taken to the port of Jask.

The Kokuka Courageous tanker, registered in Panama and owned by a Japanese transport company, was carrying methanol from Saudi Arabia to Singapore. The Marshall Islands-flagged Front Altair vessel, owned by Norway's Frontline, was sailing from the United Arab Emirates to Taiwan with petrochemical feedstock.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
8
Royal newborn introduced to the world by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
10
World leaders and royals on the dance floor
10
North Korean leader’s train arrives at Vladivostok’s station
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian mariners rescued from distressed tanker in Gulf of Oman thank Iran for hospitality
2
US dispatches USS Mason to Gulf of Oman after attack on tankers
3
Russia ready to cut gas price for Ukraine by 25%
4
Russian fighter jets scrambled 10 times in last week on interception missions
5
Russia, China to develop military cooperation as strategic partners
6
UN Security Council to hold consultations on situation in Gulf of Oman
7
Russia's Black Sea drills feature A-50 jets, S-400 missile systems
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT