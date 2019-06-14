Russian Politics & Diplomacy
UN Security Council to hold consultations on situation in Gulf of Oman

World
June 14, 1:36 UTC+3 UNITED NATIONS

Two tankers caught fire in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday after a torpedo attack

© EPA-EFE/STRINGER

UNITED NATIONS, June 13. /TASS/. The United Nations Security Council will hold consultations on the situation in the Gulf of Oman after an attack on two tankers, Mansour Al-Otaibi, Kuwait’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations and President of the Security Council for the month of June, said on Thursday.

Russian embassy in Iran confirms rescue of 11 Russians from burning tanker

Earlier in the day, US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo placed the blame for the attack on the tankers on the Iranian authorities.

Two tankers caught fire in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday after a torpedo attack. The crews, with Russian nationals among their members, were evacuated by the Iranian rescue services and taken to the port of Jask.

The Kokuka Courageous tanker, registered in Panama and owned by a Japanese transport company, was carrying methanol from Saudi Arabia to Singapore. The Marshall Islands-flagged Front Altair vessel, owned by Norway's Frontline, was sailing from the United Arab Emirates to Taiwan with petrochemical feedstock.

United Nations
