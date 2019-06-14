Russian mariners rescued from distressed tanker in Gulf of Oman thank Iran for hospitality

MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. /TASS/. Russian mariners who were rescued by Iranian rescuers from one of the two tankers attacked in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday have thanked the Iranian side for hospitality, according to a video posted by Iran’s Press TV on its Twitter account.

"The service was incredible. Many thanks for hospitality. I was surprised that everything is OK," one of the Russian mariners, who introduced himself as a chief officer, said.

"Here we received all hospitality. We received water, provision, and, also, new clothes. We don’t have any special problems and we really appreciate excellent hospitality of the port authority," said another crewmember.

Along with Russian nationals, the video features mariners from the Philippines.

Press TV reported earlier in the day that two oil tankers had been attacked in the Gulf of Oman. Sounds of explosions were heard from the area. Distress signals from the tankers were received in Iranian and Pakistani ports.

The Kokuka Courageous tanker, registered in Panama and owned by a Japanese transport company, was carrying methanol from Saudi Arabia to Singapore. The Marshall Islands-flagged Front Altair vessel, owned by Norway's Frontline, was sailing from the United Arab Emirates to Taiwan with petrochemical feedstock.

Iranian rescuers saved more than 40 mariners, including 11 Russians, from the tankers.