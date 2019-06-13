Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian embassy in Iran confirms rescue of 11 Russians from burning tanker

Emergencies
June 13, 16:32 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG

The embassy pointed out that the Iranian authorities are preparing documents for the sailors’ temporary stay

MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. Eleven Russian nationals who were rescued from the burning tanker in the Gulf of Oman did not sustain any injuries in the fire, Russian embassy in Iran told TASS on Thursday.

"Eleven Russians were evacuated from the tanker. They have all been transferred to the port of Jask in the south of Iran. They are ten men and one woman. They are perfectly fine, no injuries, no harm to their health was inflicted," the diplomatic mission said.

"Currently, we are not able to connect with them, as they do not have mobile phones. We will keep trying to get in touch with them and will think what to do next," the embassy representative added.

Two oil tankers attacked in the Gulf of Oman — media

The embassy pointed out that the Iranian authorities are preparing documents for the sailors’ temporary stay. Later, they will be able to return to Russia.

On Thursday, the Iranian Press TV channel reported that two oil tankers had come under attack in the Gulf of Oman. Sounds of explosions were heard in the ships’ location. Harbors in Pakistan and Oman have received SOS-signals from the crews of the Panama-flagged Kokuka Courageous, hired by the Japanese Kokuka Sangyo transport company, and the Front Altair tanker, which belongs to Norwegian Frontline and flies the Marshall Islands flag. The Iranian emergency services rescued more than 40 sailors aboard the tankers.

