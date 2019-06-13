Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Two oil tankers attacked in the Gulf of Oman — media

Emergencies
June 13, 9:54 UTC+3 TASS

There have been no reports on casualties or injuries

Share
1 pages in this article

TASS, June 13. Two oil tankers have been attacked in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday, Iran’s Press TV channel reported.

The Iranian media is noting that sounds of explosions were heard in the ships’ location. Harbors in Pakistan and Oman have received SOS-signals from the crews of the ships that came under attack.

So far, there have been no reports on casualties or injuries. It is not reported, which flag the ships are flying.

On May 12, the UAE Foreign Ministry reported that four trade ships had been damaged in sabotage attacks in the Emirati exclusive economic zone. Amjad and Al Marzoqah owned by Saudi’s Bahri, as well as the Norwegian Andrea Victory and the UAE-flagged A Michelle tankers came under attack. On May 24, the US Pentagon announced that it had information on Iran’s involvement in the attack, which Tehran is denying.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
8
Tragedy at Sheremetyevo: Aftermath of Aeroflot’s Superjet-100 fire
8
Explosion jolts premises of military academy in St. Petersburg
10
Aftermath of devastating fire in Dhaka
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Two oil tankers attacked in the Gulf of Oman — media
2
Press review: Russia-China unity bucks US economic colonialism and will oil prices crash
3
Putin vows to support Moldovan president Dodon
4
Putin hails Russia’s cooperation with other countries on Afghanistan
5
Putin to take part in two regional summits, bilateral meetings on June 13-16
6
Putin certain Tokayev will continue Nazarbayev’s policy of closer ties with Russia
7
Black Sea region may become driving force for world economic growth, says Lavrov
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT