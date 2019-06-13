Two oil tankers attacked in the Gulf of Oman — media

TASS, June 13. Two oil tankers have been attacked in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday, Iran’s Press TV channel reported.

The Iranian media is noting that sounds of explosions were heard in the ships’ location. Harbors in Pakistan and Oman have received SOS-signals from the crews of the ships that came under attack.

So far, there have been no reports on casualties or injuries. It is not reported, which flag the ships are flying.

On May 12, the UAE Foreign Ministry reported that four trade ships had been damaged in sabotage attacks in the Emirati exclusive economic zone. Amjad and Al Marzoqah owned by Saudi’s Bahri, as well as the Norwegian Andrea Victory and the UAE-flagged A Michelle tankers came under attack. On May 24, the US Pentagon announced that it had information on Iran’s involvement in the attack, which Tehran is denying.