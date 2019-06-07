Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

DPR expresses confusion over Kiev's refusal to make public "roadmap" on Donbass settlement

World
June 07, 1:19 UTC+3 DONETSK

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky's press secretary Yulia Mendel earlier said that there is a "roadmap" on the Minsk talks that cannot be made public any time soon for security concerns

Share
1 pages in this article

DONETSK, June 6. /TASS/. By refusing to make public the existing plan on settlement of the conflict in Donbass, the Ukrainian Administration ignores possible ways to achieve peace and does not allow representatives of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) to understand Kiev's position, members of DPR People's Council Valery Skorokhodov said on Thursday.

Read also
Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky

Zelensky not ready to establish direct dialogue with Donbass — DPR

Earlier on Thursday, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky's press secretary Yulia Mendel said that there is a "roadmap" on the Minsk talks that cannot be made public any time soon for security concerns.

"What she means by this 'roadmap' remains a mystery. Mendel also reported some incidents when Zelensky's initiatives were blocked by the other side. She did not clarify who this other side is. If she meant Donbass, then a question arises: when were those first initiatives, and what exactly did our representatives block?" Donetsk News Agency quoted Skorokhodov as saying.

He noted that Kiev is trying to win time and avoid fulfilling its commitments. "It is hard for me to imagine what exactly Mr Zelensky can offer. The resolution of the conflict lies on the surface - to stop shellings and start implementing the Package of Measures," Skorokhodov concluded.

The Contact Group on the settlement of the conflict in Donbass met on June 5 in Minsk for the first time since the inauguration of the new Ukrainian president. Sub-groups on security, economic, humanitarian and political issues also held separate sessions in Minsk.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Ukraine crisis Eastern Ukraine
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
8
Royal newborn introduced to the world by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
10
World leaders and royals on the dance floor
10
North Korean leader’s train arrives at Vladivostok’s station
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin says Russia has most advanced weapons for its security, even if New START is nixed
2
Bulgarian president calls on Russia to show more flexibility in energy pricing policies
3
Russia to feature MC-21 new medium-haul airliner at MAKS air show
4
Russia, Belarus, Serbia to hold joint military drills on June 14-27
5
FSB nabs Jehovah's Witnesses cell in Crimea’s Sevastopol
6
Russia will respond in kind if EU starts lifting sanctions — Putin
7
Putin calls on London to turn the page in relations with Moscow
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT