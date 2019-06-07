DPR expresses confusion over Kiev's refusal to make public "roadmap" on Donbass settlement

DONETSK, June 6. /TASS/. By refusing to make public the existing plan on settlement of the conflict in Donbass, the Ukrainian Administration ignores possible ways to achieve peace and does not allow representatives of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) to understand Kiev's position, members of DPR People's Council Valery Skorokhodov said on Thursday.

Earlier on Thursday, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky's press secretary Yulia Mendel said that there is a "roadmap" on the Minsk talks that cannot be made public any time soon for security concerns.

"What she means by this 'roadmap' remains a mystery. Mendel also reported some incidents when Zelensky's initiatives were blocked by the other side. She did not clarify who this other side is. If she meant Donbass, then a question arises: when were those first initiatives, and what exactly did our representatives block?" Donetsk News Agency quoted Skorokhodov as saying.

He noted that Kiev is trying to win time and avoid fulfilling its commitments. "It is hard for me to imagine what exactly Mr Zelensky can offer. The resolution of the conflict lies on the surface - to stop shellings and start implementing the Package of Measures," Skorokhodov concluded.

The Contact Group on the settlement of the conflict in Donbass met on June 5 in Minsk for the first time since the inauguration of the new Ukrainian president. Sub-groups on security, economic, humanitarian and political issues also held separate sessions in Minsk.