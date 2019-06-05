Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Zelensky not ready to establish direct dialogue with Donbass — DPR

World
June 05, 3:02 UTC+3 DONETSK

Member of the DPR People's Council Alexander Kurenkov said that Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky continues on the course started by his predecessor Pyotr Poroshenko.

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky

© EPA-EFE/STEPAN FRANKO

Kiev's envoy to the Contact Group Leonid Kuchma

Appointing Kuchma as Kiev's envoy to Contact Group will not result in progress — DPR

DONETSK, June 4. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelenksy's recent statements about the situation in Donbass serve as evidence that he is not ready to make responsible decisions and establish direct dialogue with the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republic (DPR and LPR), member of the DPR People's Council Alexander Kurenkov said on Tuesday,

"At today's meeting with NATO Secratery General Jens Stoltenberg, the Ukrainian president expressed readiness to hold talks with Russia on the implementation of the Minsk Agreements. However, we know very well that Russia is not a party in this conflict. Moreover, such statements serve as evidence that Mr Zelensky does not want to establish direct dialogue with the republics, continues to pretend and is afraid of making responsible decisions," Donetsk News Agency quoted Kurenkov as saying.

Kurenkov added that Zelensky continues on the course started by his predecessor Pyotr Poroshenko.

Ukraine crisis Eastern Ukraine
