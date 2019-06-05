Zelensky not ready to establish direct dialogue with Donbass — DPR

DONETSK, June 4. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelenksy's recent statements about the situation in Donbass serve as evidence that he is not ready to make responsible decisions and establish direct dialogue with the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republic (DPR and LPR), member of the DPR People's Council Alexander Kurenkov said on Tuesday,

"At today's meeting with NATO Secratery General Jens Stoltenberg, the Ukrainian president expressed readiness to hold talks with Russia on the implementation of the Minsk Agreements. However, we know very well that Russia is not a party in this conflict. Moreover, such statements serve as evidence that Mr Zelensky does not want to establish direct dialogue with the republics, continues to pretend and is afraid of making responsible decisions," Donetsk News Agency quoted Kurenkov as saying.

Kurenkov added that Zelensky continues on the course started by his predecessor Pyotr Poroshenko.