Appointing Kuchma as Kiev's envoy to Contact Group will not result in progress — DPR

World
June 04, 0:52 UTC+3 KIEV

On June 3, Ukraine's President Vladimir Zelensky appointed Kuchma as Kiev's envoy to the Contact Group

Kiev's envoy to the Contact Group Leonid Kuchma

Kiev's envoy to the Contact Group Leonid Kuchma

© Viktor Drachev/TASS

Read also
The self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) envoy to the Contact Group Vladislav Deinego

DPR, LPR say Contact Group talks yield no results because of Kiev's position

KIEV, June 3. /TASS/. Re-appointing Leonid Kuchma as Ukraine's envoy to the Contact Group on settlement in Donbass will not lead to any changes in Kiev's negotiating positions, foreign minister of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) Natalya Nikonorova said on Monday.

"Appointing Leonia Kuchma as Ukraine's envoy to the Trilateral Contact Group in Minsk serves as evidence that no changes should be expected in Kiev's position on the Minsk process," Nikonorova said. "Leonid Kuchma's return to the Minsk format will not lead to progress toward implementing the commitments that Kiev had taken upon itself," she added.

On June 3, Ukraine's President Vladimir Zelensky appointed Kuchma as Kiev's envoy to the Contact Group. Kuchma previously served as envoy to the Minsk talks in 2014-2018.

The next round of Minsk talks on Donbass settlement is scheduled for June 5.

ADVERTISEMENT