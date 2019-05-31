Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Maduro says Oslo talks between Venezuela's government, opposition were successful

World
May 31, 4:13 UTC+3 CARACAS

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said that this week's talks with the opposition brought "very positive results"

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro

© Valery Sharifulin/TASS

CARACAS, May 31. /TASS/. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro thinks that progress was made in establishing dialogue with the opposition at this week's talks in Norway.

Read also
Russian Foreign Ministry

Russia welcomes contacts between Venezuelan government, opposition

"After several months of secret talks [with the opposition] with the aim of returning to the path of dialogue, we achieved very positive results. We are optimistic because we believe in dialogue, harmony and peace," Maduro wrote on his official Twitter account.

On Wednesday, Norway's Foreign Ministry said that representatives of the Venezuelan government and opposition, who arrived in Oslo to discuss the possibility of starting direct negotiations, demonstrated their readiness to move toward searching for a coordinated and constitutional solution for the Bolivarian Republic.

The Venezuelan opposition said in turn that the meeting between delegates from the Venezuelan government and opposition did not bring any results.

