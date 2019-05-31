Maduro says Oslo talks between Venezuela's government, opposition were successful

CARACAS, May 31. /TASS/. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro thinks that progress was made in establishing dialogue with the opposition at this week's talks in Norway.

"After several months of secret talks [with the opposition] with the aim of returning to the path of dialogue, we achieved very positive results. We are optimistic because we believe in dialogue, harmony and peace," Maduro wrote on his official Twitter account.

On Wednesday, Norway's Foreign Ministry said that representatives of the Venezuelan government and opposition, who arrived in Oslo to discuss the possibility of starting direct negotiations, demonstrated their readiness to move toward searching for a coordinated and constitutional solution for the Bolivarian Republic.

The Venezuelan opposition said in turn that the meeting between delegates from the Venezuelan government and opposition did not bring any results.