Zelensky's actions on Donbass differ from his inauguration statements — DPR head

World
May 29, 4:12 UTC+3 MOSCOW

DPR head Denis Pushilin said that "something else needs to be done in order to really start talking about ceasefire and ending the military operation"

DPR head Denis Pushilin

DPR head Denis Pushilin

© Valentin Sprinchak/TASS

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. The actions of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky on improving the situation in Donbass differ from his statements during his inauguration speech, head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin told Channel One on Tuesday.

"As we see, his actions, concrete steps alreadt differ from what he saud during his inauguration. Now we see that something else needs to be done in order to really start talking about ceasefire and ending the military operation," Pushilin said.

In order to ensure ceasefire in Donbass, the Ukrainian president should take tough measure against Ukrainian radicals, Pushilin noted adding that "Zelensky does not have those opportunities."

The DPR head said that Zelensky does not have any contacts with the DPR authorities, and there are no improvements when it comes to the implementation of the Minsk Agreements. "Unfortunately, we see some steps that are very similar to manipulations carried out by [former president] Pyotr Poroshenko," Pushilin noted.

On May 20, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said in his inauguration speech that he considers achieving peace in Donbass his priority task.

