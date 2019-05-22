Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Zelensky must strive for peace in Donbass, not talk sanctions, says opposition politician

World
May 22, 16:21 UTC+3 KIEV

The Opposition Platform chairman blasted the proposal put forward by Zelensky’s team to hold a referendum on possible negotiating treaties with Russia on peace in eastern Ukraine

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky

© Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP

KIEV, May 22. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky should be looking for ways to achieve peace in the Donbass Region rather than talking about sanctions against Russia, Chairman of the political council of Ukraine’s Opposition Platform - For Life party Viktor Medvedchuk believes.

"The President shouldn’t talk about sanctions (against Russia - TASS) but about him looking for paths to reach peace in Donbass," he said in an interview with the 112 Ukraine TV channel.

At the same time, Medvedchuk blasted the proposal put forward by Zelensky’s team to hold a referendum on possible negotiating treaties with Russia on peace in eastern Ukraine. "The referendum is a reference to the unforeseeable future", as Ukraine does not have a referendum law or the corresponding constitutional amendments, he pointed out, adding that "peace in Donbass is something that should have been done yesterday." "It’s impossible to delay this any longer because people are dying," Medvedchuk underlined.

"According to the politician, protracting the war leads to "people straying away from Ukraine further and further." "We should catch the last car of the departing train, and do everything possible to return these people and these territories. Now is the time to make a decision and not talk about referendums," Medvedchuk added.

Persons
Vladimir Zelensky
ADVERTISEMENT