One more suspect in Lyon blast case detained

PARIS, May 27. /TASS/. The French police have detained another suspect on the May 24 explosion in a pedestrian street in downtown Lyon, city mayor Gerard Collomb said on Monday on BFM TV live.

"One more person has been detained," he said. Collomb specified that the first suspect is a 24-year-old student who studies computer science. "He was detained on Monday morning at 10:00 (11:00 Moscow time) when he was leaving the bus," the mayor explained. The person was put into custody. According to the TV channels’ sources, he was identified back on Sunday, but the police waited for the man to leave his house.

The explosion in which 13 people were injured occurred on Friday on Rue Victor-Hugo in the center of Lyon. The investigators tend to believe that a home-made explosive device stuffed with damaging agents, such as pieces of nails and bolts, was set off. Video cameras in nearby shops registered a man aged 30 to 35 arriving on a bicycle at about 17:30 local time (18:30 Moscow time) to the bakery and leaving a bag there.