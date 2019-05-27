French police detain suspect in Lyon blast

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. French police have detained a suspect in the May 24 explosion on Victor Hugo Street in central Lyon, Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said on Monday.

"A bag with a bomb in Lyon: one suspect has been detained," Castaner wrote on his Twitter account, thanking the city police and the anti-terrorist branch of the Paris prosecutors for the joint effort.

BFM TV channel reported citing a source in the Paris prosecutors’ office that the 24-year-old suspect had been apprehended in Lyon.

The blast, which injured 13 people, occurred on a pedestrian street in downtown Lyon on May 24. Investigators say a bomb filled with nails and bolts exploded. Surveillance cameras in the area showed that a man aged 30-35 wearing sunglasses and with a hood over his face rode his bicycle to a bakery on Victor Hugo Street and left a bag near it.