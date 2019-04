MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. Seoul is expecting a visit from Russian President Vladimir Putin before the end of 2019, South Korean Ambassador to Russia Woo Yoon-keun told reporters on Thursday.

"This issue is under development. We expect that President Putin will visit Korea before the end of the year," he said.

The Russian leader received an invitation from South Korean President Moon Jae-in during his official visit to Russia in June 2018.