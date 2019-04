First Putin-Kim summit in pictures

2019 World Car of the Year and other hits from this year’s New York Auto Show

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaking after the talks with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un in Vladivostok © Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP

The leaders discussed peaceful resolution of the nuclear issue on the Korean Peninsula, ensuring security in Northeast Asia as a whole and the state of the bilateral relations © Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP

The conversation was held behind closed doors in a room in facility S of the Far Eastern Federal University © AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, Pool

Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un had a face-to-face meeting, which lasted about two hours © Valery Melnikov/POOL/TASS

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un and Russia's President Vladimir Putin are seen during a welcome ceremony at the Far Eastern Federal University on Russky Island © Alexei Nikolsky/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS

Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un in Vladivostok, Russia © Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP

The summit between Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un was their first meeting in person © Yuri Kadobnov/Pool Photo via AP

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un is seen ahead of a meeting with Russia's President Vladimir Putin at the Far Eastern Federal University on Russky Island © Valery Melnikov/POOL/TASS

