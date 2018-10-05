Several settlements in Syria’s Latakia come under shelling by militants

MOSCOW, October 5. /TASS/. Several ceasefire violations by militants were reported in Syria’s Latakia governorate over the past day. One civilian was wounded in the settlement of Sandran, chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties Vladimir Savchenko said on Friday.

"During the day, shelling attacks were reported from the settlements of Beit Smaira, Sandran, Shir al-Sabah, Barisha, Rueyset Iskander, Safsafa, Ikko and Tell al-Tut in the Latakia governorate. As a result of shelling, one civilian was wounded in the settlement of Sandran in the Latakia governorate," he said.

Apart from that, officers of the Russian reconciliation center delivered a tonne of bread to Aleppo’s Arabal neighborhood. Food products were delivered to 15 families as targeted humanitarian assistance, Savchenko added.

Russian reconciliation center

The Russian reconciliation center continues to fulfill assigned tasks after the completion of the military campaign in Syria. The center’s officers regularly travel around the country's liberated areas to assess the humanitarian situation. The main efforts of the Russian military are now focused on assistance to the refugees returning to their homes.