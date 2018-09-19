Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

North Korea agrees to shut down nuclear reactor in Yongbyon — S.Korean president

World
September 19, 7:38 UTC+3

The Yongbyon Nuclear Scientific Research Center houses an uranium enrichment facility and a 5-megawatt reactor

Share
1 pages in this article
©  EPA/DIGITAL GLOBE/HANDOUT

SEOUL, September 19. /TASS/. North Korea agreed to shut down its experimental nuclear reactor in the Yongbyon Nuclear Scientific Research Center, South Korean president Moon Jae-in said on Wednesday after talks with his North Korean counterpart Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang.

Read also
South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

North, South Korean leaders sign joint document following bilateral meeting

"North Korea gave its consent to fully stop the work of the nuclear reactor in Yongbyon," he said.

A joint statement, adopted by the two nations after the talks, says that Pyongyang would make similar steps toward denuclearization if the United States honors the agreements reached during the Singapore summit of US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The Yongbyon Nuclear Scientific Research Center houses an uranium enrichment facility and a 5-megawatt reactor, built by North Korean scientists in 1986. According to experts, every year it can produce enough materials to make several nuclear warheads.

Earlier in the day, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in met behind closed doors in Pyongyang. The meeting was held in the Paekhwawon villa and conference facility for high-ranking guests, where Moon Jae-in is staying during his visit to Pyongyang.

The inter-Korean summit, the fifth in history and the third this year, began in Pyongyang on September 18 and will end on September 20. The first round of talks between the leaders of North and South Korea within the framework of the ongoing summit took place on Tuesday and lasted two hours. Earlier this year, the two leaders met in the border city of Panmunjom twice.

Two previous inter-Korean summits were held in Pyongyang in 2000 and 2007.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Situation on the Korean Peninsula
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
10
Massive torch parade wraps up North Korea's 70th anniversary
11
Typhoon Jebi hammers Japan killing 11 people
10
Genoa bridge collapse
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Defense chief vows response to Israel’s actions that caused fatal crash of Il-20 aircraft
2
Russian Iskander-M missile systems deployed in Kyrgystan for drills
3
Putin stresses Israeli air forces’ operations violate Syria’s sovereignty
4
Russian Foreign Ministry summons Dutch ambassador
5
France partly to blame for Russian plane's crash, says military expert
6
Military spots body fragments of Ilyushin-20’s crew in Mediterranean
7
Kalashnikov to start batch production of new Lebedev handgun in 2019
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT