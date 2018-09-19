North, South Korean leaders sign joint document following bilateral meeting

SEOUL, September 19. /TASS/. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in signed a joint document following their talks in Pyongyang on Wedensday.

The ceremony was broadcast live by the Seoul-based press center of the international summit. It was held in the Paekhwawon villa and conference facility for high-ranking guests, where Moon Jae-in is staying during his visit to Pyongyang.

The leaders of the two states put their signatures under the document and shook hands.

Besides, the two states' defense ministers of North and South Korea signed a comprehensive deal in the military sphere.

It became known to journalists that, among other things, the document includes a provision on turning the "demilitarized zone, separating the two Koreas, into the zone of peace and prosperity."

The inter-Korean summit, the fifth in history and the third this year, began in Pyongyang on September 18 and will end on September 20. The first round of talks between the leaders of North and South Korea within the framework of the ongoing summit took place on Tuesday and lasted two hours.

Two rounds of inter-Korean talks were held in Pyongyang in 2000 and 2007.