Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

North Korean leader says relations with US have improved

World
September 18, 14:53 UTC+3 SEOUL

Kim also noted that the relations between the North and the South have improved, as well

Share
1 pages in this article
North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un

North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un

© AP Photo/Ng Han Guan

SEOUL, September 18. /TASS/. North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un said on Tuesday before the first round of talks with South Korean President Moon Jae-in that relations between the two Koreas and North Korea’s relations with the United States have improved and praised the South Korean leader for his assistance in establishing dialogue with the US.

"Relations between the North and the South, and the North’s relations with the US have improved. President Moon Jae-in helped launch the historic talks between North Korea and the United States," the summit’s press center quoted Kim Jon-un as saying.

Read also
President of the Republic of Korea Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un

North Korean leader personally met President of South Korea at Pyongyang airport

The South Korean president played a major mediatory role in the organizations of Kim’s meeting with US President Donald Trump in Singapore on June 12.

The first round of talks between the leaders of the two Koreas lasted for two hours, or by 30 minutes longer than planned. It results have not been made public. The second round is schedule for Wednesday.

The inter-Korean summit is being held in Pyongyang on September 18-20. It is the fifth meeting between the leaders of the North and the South in history and the third one in the current year. The previous two summits took place in the North Korean capital city in 2000 and 2007 with participation of the then South Korean presidents, Kim Dae-jung and Ron Moon-hyun, and the late North Korean leader, Kim Jong-il.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
10
Massive torch parade wraps up North Korea's 70th anniversary
11
Typhoon Jebi hammers Japan killing 11 people
10
Genoa bridge collapse
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin says Russia to improve security of military personnel in Syria following Il-20 crash
2
Putin to hold telephone conversation with Netanyahu — Kremlin
3
France partly to blame for Russian plane's crash, says military expert
4
Russian tennis chief confirms reports about Maria Sharapova’s decision to wrap up season
5
Israel expresses sorrow over death of crew of downed Russian plane
6
Syria downed Russia's plane because Israeli F-16s used it as cover — Russian top brass
7
Russia’s military aircraft disappears over Mediterranean Sea
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT